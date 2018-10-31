Columbia, SC (WLTX) - The measles is now in South Carolina, and DHEC says the virus isn't something to play around with.

"We have a confirmed case of measles in the Upstate in Spartanburg County. DHEC is currently investigating and identifying any contacts to that case," said Teresa Foo with SCDHEC.

The department says this is the first case the state has seen since 1997.

The virus is a highly contagious acute viral respiratory illness that spreads through the air due to coughing and sneezing. Measles can lead to hospitalization, and even death. The initial symptoms of measles include fever, cough and runny nose. These symptoms are followed by a rash, which usually lasts five or six days.

"The concern about measles is that they're can be complications. It can be very serious such as encephalitis and even death,” explained Foo.

According to the department, the person in Spartanburg who has the measles recently traveled outside the United States.

"Measles is becoming more common in the United States and that's mainly due to importation of measles. People are traveling to other countries such as Europe and Asia and they contract measles and they come back to the United States. Unfortunately it can spread when there's pockets of individuals who haven't been vaccinated," said Foo.

Foo isn't saying people shouldn't travel outside the country. She means its best to make sure your shots are up to date to prevent catching the virus.

"Starting at age 12 months, between 12-15 months, they should get a dose of the MMR vaccine and with a booster dose usually before they go to school so around four to six years of age. If you haven't been vaccinated, up to ninety percent of people who are exposed actually get the measles. It's one of the most contagious viruses that we know," explained Foo.

For more information on the measles, click here.

