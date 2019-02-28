LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — One woman's list of drug-related charges has grown after she allegedly showed up to a probation office with drugs by her side.

Lexington County deputies say 54-year-old Tina Catherine Dent was checking in for her first probation visit when a pill bottle — filled with several kinds of pills — was spotted in her purse.

A narcotics team then searched her car, where they came across several other drugs: amphetamine, cocaine, crack, meth and unidentified pills.

Drug-related devices and items typically used to package and sell drugs were also found in her car, according to a report.

Dent was at the South Carolina Probation, Parole and Pardon Services office for a previous drug arrest. She was arrested, and is now facing several new charges: