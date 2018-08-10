Florence, SC (WLTX) - The town of Florence is heartbroken after a police officer was killed in the line of duty last week.

Sgt. Terrence Carraway was shot and killed while assisting at a scene in the Vintage Place subdivision in Florence last Wednesday afternoon. Florence County Sheriff's deputies had gone to a home there to question a man about an alleged sexual assault when the man's father opened fire on them, according to investigators.

In addition to Carraway, six other officers were shot in the attack. They've been identified as Officers Brian Hart, Travis Scott, and Scott Williamson,with the Florence Police Department and Deputy Arie Davis, Investigators Sarah Miller, and Investigator Farrah Turner with the Florence County Sheriff's Office.

Members of the community reflected on the life that Carraway lived. Edie Koumparakis says she used to work around the 30-year police officer when she was a librarian.

"He would make sure to always, always when he was working, make his presence known but in a good way. He would come and talk to you and say, 'Hey, How are you doing,'. He was always interested in knowing how you were doing," explained Koumparakis.

Koumparakis says the officer always loved talking about his wife and the plans they had for the future. She says she knew he was planning on retiring soon but he wanted to make a bigger impact on the lives of the kids in the community.

The part about Carraway that she'll never forget is how genuine he was with everyone he met.

While the community is going through heartache, Koumparakis knows that Carraway's legacy will never be forgotten.

"When anybody says his loss is great, it is a big loss. I don't feel like anybody is saying that just to be saying it. It's true. He made an impact on peoples' lives and he will be greatly missed," said Koumparakis.

