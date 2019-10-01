COLUMBIA, S.C. — A favorite topic among folks in South Carolina is the state of the roads, so let's talk about it!

The recent heavy rain has wreaked havoc on the state's roadways, causing additional potholes to occur, according to the South Carolina Department of Transportation.

To find out where the worst potholes are, SCDOT is reaching out to the public as they begin a "Pothole Blitz." The agency says they will focus their maintenance crews on repairing these road hazards for the next several weeks.

So do you know where some potholes can be found? Contact SCDOT's customer service at 1-855-GO-SCDOT or submit a work request here.