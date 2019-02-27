COLUMBIA, S.C. — A man accused of burglarizing local businesses in 2017 is behind bars again for similar crimes this year.

Christopher George Pascale, 39, is now charged with two counts of second-degree burglary and larceny, additional charges pending.

These charges stem from two incidents where more than $1,000 was stolen from Duck Donuts on Cross Hill Road on February 13 and Drip Coffee on Saluda Avenue on January 25.

Pascale was arrested Wednesday by deputies in Richland County, and is being held at the Richland County Detention Center.

At the time of his arrest, Pascale was out of jail for other burglary and larceny charges. He and Jason Paul Jackson allegedly committed several crimes around Columbia in May 2017:

stealing money and electronics from The Local Buss on Shandon Street

stealing money, meat and a lawn care tool from Ole Timey Meat Market on Rosewood Drive

stealing electronics and multiple bottles of liquor from Roof Top Pizza on Rosewood Drive

Pascale was later arrested in Florida for these 2017 crimes, and extradited back to South Carolina. Jackson was also arrested in May 2017.