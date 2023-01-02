Heart disease leading cause of death for African Americans in Calhoun, Orangeburg counties

The South Carolina Commission of Minority Affairs cites heart disease as the leading cause of death among African Americans in Calhoun County.

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — February is American Heart Month.

Heart disease is one of the top causes of death in South Carolina.

According to the Regional Medical Center, the prevalence of heart disease in the Orangeburg, Calhoun, and Bamberg Countys is higher than the national average.

"It's a significant problem in this area," said Regional Medical Center interventional cardiologist Dr. John Fry.

In fact, the South Carolina Commission of Minority Affairs cites heart disease as the leading cause of death among African Americans in Calhoun County and the second leading cause of death in Orangeburg County.

Dr. Fry says a major contributing factor to this is residents in the area are getting delayed treatment.

“Half of the residents in this area will go outside of the area for their medical care historically," he said.

He says many people seek care outside of Orangeburg due to lack of access to specialty care for heart treatment. This treatment includes cardiovascular surgery and heart transplants.

According to Fry, Charleston's MUSC is the only facility in the state that is certified to perform heart transplants.

He says limited access to healthy foods and health education also contribute to why heart disease has become so common in the community.

“There’s a high prevalence of unhealthy food. The healthy food that’s out there is a higher cost that makes it difficult for some of the economically challenged people in the community," said Dr. Fry.

The Regional Medical Center has just began offering PCI treatment, which stands for percutaneous coronary intervention.

This is a minimally invasive treatment to remove blockages in the arteries. Before, the facility would refer patients Columbia or Charleston to receive treatment. Now this treatment will be offered locally in an effort to improve local access.

"Those patients will have a better chance at improved outcome and survival," he said.