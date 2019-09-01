Thousands of South Carolinians came to the state capital to see Gov. Henry McMaster’s inauguration.

It's not something you can experience every day.

"Anytime we have heads of state inaugurated, it's an important time. It's always a wonderful time when South Carolinians come together," said Reverend Toby Smith. who attended the event.

Thousands went to the State House to witness the 97th inauguration of the South Carolina governor.

John Harrison Mcdermott and his classmates from Southside Christian school in Greenville are seeing today in a different than they have ever before.

"We've been in a class together for blood sport politics. Through that, we've had the opportunity to really join in the political process today being at the inauguration. Just to be around everyone the elected officials is a wonderful opportunity to meet people, to shake hands," said Mcdermott.

For some, this isn't their first rodeo seeing an inauguration; but for others, this is their first time.

These kids have dedicated their time in the classroom to understand how politics work and see it come into action, even the things they don't expect to see. One of the things they didn’t expect in the inauguration was the flyover.

"He paused. I was completely clueless what that was for. I thought someone else was supposed to come up on stage and then we heard the noise and you had no clue what that was as well but then you saw the jets and that was really cool to see," said Mcdermott.

The biggest takeaway for Mcdermott from this experience is not what he saw but the words he heard and the promises for a brighter future for the Palmetto State.

"I was just thrilled. To hear the speech was something I really enjoyed. To be able to watch McMaster speak on really important issues, especially education, since we go to high school, I got to tell you, it was awesome," said Mcdermott.