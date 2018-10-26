Springdale, SC (WLTX) - One fifth-grader is using a bench to help her classmates make new friends and honor her former principal's memory.

A few years ago, 10-year-old Sarah-Katherine Cantrell knew what it was like to be without a friend.

"Everyone had a friend to play with except me. I didn't have a friend a couple of years ago and it was very hard and I know how it felt so I don't want them to be upset and ruin their day," said Cantrell.

The fifth-grader at Springdale Elementary came up with an idea, the “Buddy Bench.”

"If you don't have a friend or something to do, you can go over there and me or other students would go up there and see if they wanted to play," explained Cantrell.

Cantrell’s teacher, Alie Brantly, says she’s been working on this for over a year.

“We’re really excited to bring this our school. It really goes in with our Doliphin “D.I.V.E.” essentials. “D” for dignity, “I” for interacts well with others, “V” for values education, and “E” for encouraging self and others,” said Brantly.

The bench was inspired by her former principal, Shane Thackston, who passed away after battling a brain tumor.

"Mr. Thackston would always want somebody to be happy and have a friend. He was always happy all the time," said Cantrell.

Thackston was a man who dedicated his life to being the buddy of every student he met. His family, who came to the ceremony Friday, thinks this is a perfect tribute to his memory. Victoria Thackston, his late wife, said he truly cared about his students.

"If you knew Shane, you knew he loved everyone, especially children,” said Victoria.

Thackston’s mother, Carol, said his impact will be forever remembered.

"This really touches our heart because he was their buddy. He spoke to them every morning, every afternoon, and he was there for them," said Carol.

Tackston’s father, Tip, says it’s hard to explain the feeling about the new bench.

"It's just wonderful, you just don't know what it means," said Tip.

The kids at Springdale Elementary have already taken a liking to the bench. Sarah-Katherine and the Thackston family are happy to see how this will honor Thackston's memory and they're excited for what's to come.

"We hope it's used for many years and many buddies and many friends are made on that bench," said Victoria.

Lexington School District Two says they're planning on adding other buddy benches at other elementary schools around the district.

© 2018 WLTX