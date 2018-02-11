Columbia, SC (WLTX) - The South Carolina State Museum is celebrating its 30th anniversary this weekend with free admission.

So, if you stop into the museum from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, there's no need to take out the wallet!

On top of that, the museum is hosting some special exhibits, festivals and celebrations.

The Fall Festival and Pickin' Party kicks off at 10 a.m. Saturday for all those looking to get in on some music, barbecue and beer. On Sunday, the museum opens with the Celebracíon de la Herencia Hispana. Get ready for some Latin cuisine, dance performances and an "unbreakable" Piñata.

This weekend is also the last chance to explore the "Magical Maze of Oz."

For more information, visit the museum's website.

