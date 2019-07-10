BATESBURG-LEESVILLE, S.C. — The Batesburg-Leesville community continues to remember a firefighter who died in the line of duty this past Friday.

The fire service said Lexington County Fire Service Fire Engineer Paul Quattlebaum, a 22-year veteran of the agency, had been dispatched to a service call around 3:30 p.m. Friday. While he was headed to the scene, he and his partner saw a car crash in the 5200 block of Fairview Road. The firefighters stopped to check on those involved, and while they were doing their duty, Quattlebaum was struck by the semi.

EMS began giving care to Quattlebaum at the scene, and he was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Quattlebaum is from Batesburg-Leesville, and began with the agency as a volunteer firefighter in 1997. He became full-time in 2000, and was promoted to fire engineer in 2002. From October 2017 to March 2018 he also served as a ride-up captain, which is when a fire engineer serves in the roll of a captain when others are off duty.

The long-time firefighter also was a lance corporal for the United State Marine Corps, serving as a field-radio operator from 1992 to 1994. He received a medical discharge due to injury.

Recently he was serving at Fire Station 27 in Samaria. Since his passing, a memorial has been placed outside the fire station.

Shane Summers, the assistant fire chief for the Batesburg-Leesville Fire Department grew up with Quattlebaum.

“We went way back from kids, prior teenage years. We actually grew up down at Williston Hunting Club hunting together,” Summers said. “I got to know his parents and brother and all through school we hunted together, fished together. We were just real good friends.”

The two went to high school together at Batesburg-Leesville High School. Quattlebaum graduated in 1990 while Summers followed behind him in 1992.

Summers say with him being life-long friends of Quattlebaum, he feels like their family.

“He was always joking and always picking. He got his fair share. Paul was kind of on the short side and always made short jokes,” said Summers.

Summers remembers the last time he saw Quattlebaum. He says he saw him at Mom and Pop’s in Batesburg-Leesville to grab breakfast and one of Quattlebaum’s favorite things to eat there was their liver pudding.

The assistant fire chief found out the news his friend passed away while he was out of town.

“I just got down to the hunting club and got a phone call about an hour and a half later that Paul had been involved in a terrible accident and things just weren’t looking good for him. It’s just been a sick feeling inside ever since. I don’t know how long it’s going to be like this,” explained Summers.

Summers couldn’t help but think about Paul the whole time he was outdoors doing one of their favorite things, hunting.

“I told my wife, ‘This is what Paul wants to be doing. No need to go home, there’s nothing we can do. Let’s just hunt. That’s what Paul would want,’” said Summers.

Summers says there’s no doubt Quattlebaum will leave an impact on the entire community and he will be greatly missed.

“Paul was a good Christian guy. He believed in the Lord and I have no reason to believe that he’s not with his mama right now and looking down on us. It’s been tough and it’s going to be tough for awhile.”