Central Georgians' 'Driving Me Crazy' stories bring about successful solutions

This includes Panther Branch Road in Washington County and roads on several train tracks in Milledgeville

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — Our "Driving Me Crazy" segment is made for folks to let us know where the trouble spots are when traveling in Central Georgia.

These places can be difficult to drive in or are just downright dangerous.

However, a couple of folks who've been in our segment say it's worth bringing attention to these issues.

13WMAZ’s Jessica Cha shows us some success stories that are no longer driving people crazy!

Lise Brantley says that the crater that's developed on Panther Branch Road in Washington County has been bothering her for the past year-and-half, but that's about to end.

"I'm happy. It's going to make a difference for a lot of people,” Brantley says.

Brantley says the sinkhole developed last June and it's been hard to navigate around, inconvenient to folks in town, and dangerous.

“Like I said before, I was waiting for someone to get killed out here,” she says.

Brantley spoke to us about this in October. Just a month-and-a-half later, she says she looked out her window to see construction equipment and a crew on their way to fix the sinkhole.

"Don’t just sit back and wait. If you have to make waves, make waves because it's definitely important that things get fixed,” Brantley explains.

Susan Henson's story began with the train tracks on North Jefferson and North Wayne St. in Milledgeville.

"If you see something wrong, say something,” she says.

Henson says the tracks, owned by CSX, have been inactive for years and the roads had deteriorated around them.

"I could not get through to CSX. I went to the mayor's office, but couldn't get nowhere then.”

Henson said she didn't expect a company as big as CSX to listen to their worries, but within four days of her story airing, CSX was fixing the tracks in four locations -- North Jefferson, North Wayne, Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, and Orchard Hill Road.

"I am so happy about it, they are so easy to go over. I love going over Wayne Street,” she says.

Henson says there's still a couple of problems to address, like the potholes on Jefferson Street in front of the train tracks.

CSX says they're not responsible for fixing them, but the city says they are. However, Henson says she's happy.

"You should always be held accountable to do a good job for the people you work for, no matter what company.”

Henson says the repaving of the railroad tracks only took a couple of days to complete.