EASTOVER, S.C. — If a few loud booms wake you up early in Eastover this weekend, don't panic!

The South Carolina National Guard is holding a live exercise Saturday morning that may bring with some unusual sounds.

The exercise is being conducted by the SC 1-178th Field Artillery at the McCrady Training Center in Eastover.

A facebook post by the SC National Guard made the announcement over Facebook Saturday morning, and thanked residents for their continued support.