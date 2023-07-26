"It's like an outdoor escape room" Columbia Parks and Rec hosts scavenger hunt

The hunt lasts until August 18th and is for both young and old and prizes for the top three teams.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — In honor of National Parks and Recreation Month the City of Columbia is hosting "Park Life Scavenger Hunt to find Lily the Leisure Lark".

Rosie Putman is a mom for five and appreciates having fun, inexpensive activities to do over the summer. She brought her daughter to Elmwood Park to enjoy the splash pads and believes that this scavenger hunt is something her kids would benefit from.

"I think this a great to encourage kids to get outdoors," said Putman "And to interact with other kids in their community."

Kim Glasgow is the special event coordinator for the City of Columbia Parks and Recreation Department and she says that they are hoping this will give residents a chance to rediscover the city parks.

"We wanted everyone in the family to be able to participate in it, even from the toddlers to the grown folks," said Glasgow. "Who doesn't like a good treasure hunt or a scavenger hunt, everyone wants to read the clues and figure out, its almost like an outdoor escape room."

Alex Canty was at Elmwood park with his family and friends and immediately spotted Lily the Lark.

"It's like fun, it's fun to be outdoors, you can find stuff and it's kinda like hide and seek," said Canty "I was going on the zip line and then I went off to go on the splash pad and then I saw a bird and then I'm like that might be for later."

There is no age limit to participate and this scavenger hunt, it also cater to adults like Wanda Cannon who are looking to have fun, stay active and be outdoors this summer.

Wanda Cannon is on a team of ladies over fifty years old who are trying to get the most points and finish in the top three teams.

"As a senior person, because I'm always trying to get my steps in to get over 10,000 or more steps during the day," said Cannon. "This is going to help out once I get off of work I get to go run around here in this park, there things in there that you don't see so this give you a challenge to go out there and see them."