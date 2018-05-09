Richland County, SC (WLTX) -- A 16-year-old was shot in a Richland County Tuesday night, and a neighbor who says the shooting happened on his porch is describing what he knows.

The shooting happened in the 2100 block of Apple Valley Road all on Tony Smith's front porch.

"I was laying there watching TV and then I heard the gun shot," Smith said.

Smith said he was inside but the victim was hanging out in front of his home with a group of about 10 people.

"I try to talk to these dudes, that's why I allow them to be there then I know ain't nothing going on, but just so happened last night they started drinking one thing must of led to another," Smith said. "For some reason I cut my light on and the guy was laying out down there on the ground, you could see the blood."

Immediately Smith said he told his wife to call 911, but when he went outside the victim was left alone.

"I tried to get him, I didn't want him talking to much," Smith said. "I tried to make him be still, but I said man who shot you, who shot you but he would never say. It's like they left him to die, you know what I'm saying. There were a bunch of people out here before that happened, but to come out here and ain't nobody out here that's crazy. Make me feel like if I wouldn't of came out here ain't no telling how it would of turned out."

According to the incident report from Richland County Sheriff's Department, a witness told a deputy after the gun was shot a vehicle was seen speeding away.

"I feel disrespected and hurt because all those guys knew my grandchildren are in the house and when you shoot anybody could of got hit," Smith said.

The 16-year-old was transported to Richland Memorial Hospital.

"I just hope whoever did it have enough heart to own up to it," Smith said. "I don't know whether they did it intentionally, but I just wish that they just come forward because it's bad on the whole community."

No one has been arrested in this case. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIMESC.

