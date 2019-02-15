COLUMBIA, S.C. — Did you find yourself without a date this Valentine's Day? One study says living in South Carolina may be the reason.

The Palmetto State was ranked No. 2 when it comes to loneliness in the United States, according to a study by Move.org.

Ranking are based on the number of single versus married people ages 20 and older in each state, as well as a loneliness index based on Google searches. Those searches were then put into three categories: lonely, moderately lonely and romantic.

So, just how lonely is South Carolina? Well, the study says 49 percent of South Carolinians are single. And "I'm lonely" turned out to be the most searched term, sending the state straight into the "lonely" category.

However, the top spot for loneliness belongs to those up in Washington D.C. where 70 percent of residents are single. They also earned a "moderately lonely" category with searches like "best dating apps."

Wondering which kind of searches lump you into the romantic category? Apparently things like "date ideas," relationship advice" and even "open relationship" qualify you as a romantic according to this study.

In case you're wondering which states round out the Top 10 Loneliest States in the U.S.: