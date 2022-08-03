The winner, who bought two quick-pick tickets in Forest Lake on July 29, says it was their very first time playing.

FOREST LAKE, Minn. — The person who won a $1 million prize in last Friday's $1.3 billion Mega Millions drawing says the huge jackpot prompted them to give it a try for the first time.

"I thought, why not -- it's only a couple of bucks," said the anonymous Mega Millions player who purchased two quick pick tickets at a Holiday gas station in Forest Lake.

They checked their numbers the next morning and realized they had "all but one number" to win $1 million, according to a news release.

The Holiday Stationstore that sold the winning ticket is on West Broadway Avenue in Forest Lake. It received a $5,000 bonus for selling the million dollar ticket.

When asked what they would do with the money, the winner was still unsure.

"We still don't believe it's real so we can't spend what we don't have yet. We have kids and grandkids, so we'll definitely do something fun," said the ticket winner in the news release.

There was another $1 million Mega Millions winning ticket won in Minnesota on July 29. That ticket was purchased at Casey's General Store on University Ave. N.E. in Fridley.

So far, no one has claimed it. Lottery officials say ticket winners have one year from the drawing date to claim their prize.

Meanwhile, the winning numbers for last Friday's $1.337 billion prize were 13-36-45-57-67, Mega Ball 14 and Megaplier 2. The cash option was $780.5 million.