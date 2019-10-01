COLUMBIA, S.C. — Restaurant Week Columbia starts runs through January 20.

The South Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Association coordinates the annual event that seeks to entice diners to eat out at local restaurants in what typically is a slow business time of the year. Participating restaurants offer lower priced meals or menus, often highlighting their best dishes.

Restaurant Week is a great opportunity to try some place new, revisit an old favorite, or just have a great meal out while saving some money.

There are 59 Midlands restaurants participating in Restaurant Week, some serving breakfast, lunch, and/or dinner. A sampling of the offers include…

Fancy That! Bistro & Catering: Stop in when you’re downtown and check out the special sandwich menu, choose one + side and drink for $6.99. Go heavy with the Gamecock Burger (1/2-pound burger with sunny side up egg, cheddar cheese, bacon, onion rings and Harvey’s Heat Sauce), or light with fish tacos, or in between with Columbia pimento cheesesteak or fried green tomato BLT. 1212 Hampton St., (803) 779-6110

Original Pancake House: The famous Dutch Baby for lunch, brunch or dinner for $3.80, add berries and strawberry syrup for $4.80! Trenholm Plaza at 4840 Forest Dr., (803) 782-6742

Saluda’s: if you’re feeling fancy, here’s your chance to try (or return to) this Five Points favorite. Three course dinner menu (save room for the triple chocolate mousse cake for dessert), $39/person. 751 Saluda Ave., (803) 799-9500

Alodia’s: Couples night out in Irmo and Lexington! The Italian restaurant features dinner for $45/couple. Choose one appetizer (to share) plus two entrees, and take $10 off any bottle of wine. 2736 N. Lake Dr, Irmo, (803) 781-9814; 101 W. Main St., Lexington, (803) 957-1986

As an extra incentive to dine out, participating restaurants will have a variation of a scavenger hunt happening. Look for a small, blue magnet with the Restaurant Week South Carolina logo. If you find it, post a picture of yourself with the magnet and tag it on social media with #RWSC. You get to keep the magnet and you will get a gift card to the restaurant where it was found.

Find out more about the participating restaurants, the menus, or make a reservation at restaurantweeksouthcarolina.com