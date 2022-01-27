Columbia Housing Authority CEO Ivory Mathews resigns

Ivory Mathews has led the agency since July 2019.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The chief executive officer and executive director of the Columbia Housing Authority, Ivory Mathews, has resigned from her positions.

The agency announced Thursday morning that the Columbia Housing Board Commissioners accepted the resignation of Mathews on Wednesday, Jan. 26. Mathews has led the agency since July 2019 when she was named interim director. She was then named permanent director in June of 2020.

"We want to advise the public that the Board of Commissioners is committed to continuing with all pending initiatives and ensuring stability for our residents and staff," commissioners said in a statement.

Yvonda Bean, who has been the agency's chief operating officer since September 2019, was unanimously voted in as interim CEO by the board.

"We believe that under her leadership, the senior team will continue our level of service to our residents and stakeholders during this period." The agency said in a statement.

Mathews was appointed as the interim executive director in May of 2019 after CHA's previous executive director, Gilbert Walker, announced his retirement after 20 years in that position.

Mathews came to the CHA from the Greenville Housing Authority, where she served as executive director for five years. Earlier in her career, she worked for housing authorities in Toledo, Ohio, and Aiken, South Carolina.