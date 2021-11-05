Missing 14-year-old in Sumter doesn't have her medication

SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter County deputies are searching for a missing 14-year-old who they say doesn't have her medication.
Officers say they need to find 14-year-old Ja'Asia Chandler. She was last seen on Rogers Avenue at night on Monday, May 10.
Deputies say she has a diagnosed medical condition which requires medication that she does not have.
She was last seen wearing a red shirt, black biker shorts, a pink and black bonnet on her head and multi-colored Crocs.
She is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair.
Anyone who sees her should call 911, the Sumter County Sheriff's Office at 803-436-2000, or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.