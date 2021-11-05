Missing 14-year-old in Sumter doesn't have her medication

Officers say Ja'Asia Chandler was last seen on Monday.

SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter County deputies are searching for a missing 14-year-old who they say doesn't have her medication.

Officers say they need to find 14-year-old Ja'Asia Chandler. She was last seen on Rogers Avenue at night on Monday, May 10.

Deputies say she has a diagnosed medical condition which requires medication that she does not have.

She was last seen wearing a red shirt, black biker shorts, a pink and black bonnet on her head and multi-colored Crocs.

She is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair.