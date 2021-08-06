x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Columbia's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Columbia, South Carolina | WLTX.com

Local News

Missing 14-year-old girl in Sumter hasn't been home in days

Officers say 14-year-old Ja'Asia Chandler left a family member's home.
Credit: Sumter County Sheriff's Office
Ja'Asia Chandler

SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter County Sheriff's Deputies are searching for a teenage girl who hasn't been home for days. 

Officers say 14-year-old Ja'Asia Chandler left a family member's home on the night of June 4. Her last known location was on Gatewood Street.

Deputies say she has a condition which required medication. 

Chandler is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weights 140 pounds. She has brown eyes and burgundy hair. 

If you see Chandler you're asked to call 911, the Sumter County Sheriff's Office at 803-436-2000 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. 

Credit: Sumter County Sheriff's Office
Ja'Asia Chandler

Related Articles