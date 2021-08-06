Missing 14-year-old girl in Sumter hasn't been home in days

Officers say 14-year-old Ja'Asia Chandler left a family member's home.

SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter County Sheriff's Deputies are searching for a teenage girl who hasn't been home for days.

Officers say 14-year-old Ja'Asia Chandler left a family member's home on the night of June 4. Her last known location was on Gatewood Street.

Deputies say she has a condition which required medication.

Chandler is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weights 140 pounds. She has brown eyes and burgundy hair.