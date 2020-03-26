CAMDEN, S.C. — Jack West, a longtime political lobbyist from Camden and son of former South Carolina Governor John West, died Wednesday after contracting COVID-19, several sources confirm to News 19.

RELATED: Coronavirus in South Carolina: real time updates

West is the eighth person in South Carolina to die after contracting COVID-19.

The 71-year-old West, who is the son of former Governor John West, had been hospitalized for nearly two weeks with the virus.

West was a 1970 graduate of The Citadel and spent many years as a community leader in Camden.

It's the first coronavirus related death for Kershaw County, which leads the state with 62 cases.

RELATED: DHEC: 424 coronavirus cases statewide, projects 8,000 cases by May

Colleagues reacted to West's death on social media.