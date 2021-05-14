Video shows SC jail inmate was tasered repeatedly before death

The video involves the death of 31-year-old Jamal Sutherland on January 5, 2021.

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Video has been released showing the death of a South Carolina man at the Charleston County jail last January. In the wake of the release, his family and lawmakers are calling for justice and changes to policy.

The video involves the death of 31-year-old Jamal Sutherland on January 5, 2021. In the recordings that include at three different body cameras, deputies are seen deploying stun guns repeatedly, kneeling on the man’s neck and back, before he stops moving.

Officials say that minutes later, the man was pronounced dead.

Sutherland was brought to the jail on January 4 after an incident at a mental health facility where he was staying led to third-degree assault and battery. Deputies trying to take him to a bond hearing are shown using pepper spray and stun guns on Sutherland.

Two of those officers are on administrative duty while an investigation continues. No charges have been filed in connection with the death.

His family spoke to reporters Friday after the video's release saying both the mental health facility and jail failed to treat him properly given his condition.

"Mental illness does not give anybody the right to put their hands on my child," his mother, Amy Sutherland, told reporters. "That's my child. I loved my child. His brother and his father loved Jamal. Jamal was good."

"There needs to be policy change across the board," said his father, James Sutherland. "Those individuals that are responsible, they need to be let go. They don't need to be working in law enforcement."

Charleston County Sheriff Kristin Graziano, whose agency is over the jail, said she wants changes too. She's calling for an after action report to make recommendations on how to better handle such situations.

"There were directives in place at the time and the detention center acted upon those directives was suspect were force to go to bond hearings," Graziano said. "That was [officers'] directive. That was their policy at the time. Since that time I have changed that policy and no longer allow forced bond hearing."

Graziano had been sworn in the day before Sutherland's death for her first term in office.

The sheriff went on to say the jail has also stepped up effort to try and get inmates their medications and looking at their use of force policies.

Lawmakers react, call for action

The case has drawn responses from lawmakers ranging from the South governor's mansion, the State House, and even the White House.

Gov. Henry McMaster:

"Jamal Sutherland's death is a tragedy," Gov. Henry McMaster said. "The video of this incident reveals issues which need to be addressed in training, procedures, and policies around law enforcement's encounters with those experiencing mental illness."

"Jamal's mother, Amy, has bravely, challenged us all to learn from her son's tragic death. We will do so."

"I ask that South Carolinians join Peggy and me in lifting Jamal, his family, and his loved ones up in prayer."

South Carolina U.S. Rep. James Clyburn:

“The death of Jamal Sutherland is another blight. We are back in the community where Walter Scott was killed and the Emanuel Nine perished. These were my constituents. I knew many of the victims and their families, and although I don’t believe I know Mr. Sutherland’s family, I hope to speak with them soon. I was unable to watch the entire video of his last moments. It was too much for me.



“Mr. Sutherland’s death is another example that underscores why there must be real, serious reforms to our law enforcement. These things happen when people aren’t held accountable or don’t think they will be held accountable."

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki:

"We have closely watched and are very aware of the situation. I can't speak to the specifics of it given there's an investigation but what I can say is the President's focus and belief is that police reform is long overdue. That far too often communities of color are living in fear and are exhausted by the threat and the possibility of being in harm's way and they should not feel that way."

South Carolina State Senator Marlon Kimpson:

Kimpson is proposing a bill that would better define how law enforcement deals with those who have mental illness. Kimpson said he's spoke to Gov. McMaster and several other lawmakers and state agencies about his proposal.