Columbia man with dementia missing from nursing home

Officers believe the 73-year-old walked away Monday morning.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County deputies are searching for a missing 73-year-old man who has dementia.

Deputies say James Bunker, 73, walked away from the NHC Nursing Facility on Parklane Road around 6:45 a.m. March 22.

Mr. Bunker is a white man that is balding with grey hair. He requires medication. He is wearing a red baseball cap, blue sweatpants and a green shirt.

Mr. Bunker is 5 feet 3 inches tall and about 160 pounds.