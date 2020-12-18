Rep. James Clyburn gets COVID-19 vaccine

A video showed the 80-year-old getting the vaccine Friday.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Rep. James Clyburn says he's taken the COVID-19 vaccine, and he's provided the evidence to prove it.

His office released a video Friday afternoon showing the 80-year-old Congressman rolling up his sleeve and getting the injection of the Pfizer vaccine.

"At the direction of the Office of the Attending Physician, I just received my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine," he said along with a Tweet. "It is my hope that every American over the age of 16 will get vaccinated as soon as they are able so that we may save lives and ultimately defeat this virus."

Clyburn, who represents South Carolina's Sixth Congressional District (including parts of Columbia) is also the Democratic Majority Whip, the third-highest ranking member of his part in that chamber. Other Congressional leaders, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, also got the vaccine Friday.

Their vaccination come hours after Vice-President Mike Pence, his wife Karen, and the U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams all got the vaccine during a public event at 8 a.m. Friday.

President-Elect Joe Biden and his wife, Jill Biden, are both set to get the vaccine on Monday. There are reports that President Donald Trump will as well, but it's unclear when that will take place.