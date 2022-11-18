Rep. Clyburn seeks new role in the U.S. House following midterm elections

Rep. Clyburn has been serving as the House Majority Whip since 2019, after previously serving as whip from 2007 to 2011

WASHINGTON — Congressman James Clyburn won't seek another term as the Democratic party's whip position in the U.S. House, saying he wants a different role and to work alongside a new generation of leaders.

The South Carolina Democrat issued a statement Friday clarifying his future plans in the wake of the Republicans retaking the House of Representatives by a slim margin after the recent midterm elections.

Rep. Clyburn has been serving as the House Majority Whip since 2019, after previously serving as whip from 2007 to 2011. The whip position is in charge making sure party members hold the line on votes, as well as playing a key role in the party's strategic decision-making.

Clyburn said while Democrats beat expectations in the elections by holding Republicans to much closer margins in the House, they still lost the chamber, which he calls a "tough blow" for the party's agenda.

"Our agenda must build on our progress in bringing manufacturing jobs back to Americans here at home," Clyburn wrote. "Our agenda must offer real solutions to protect public safety in our communities and advance our nation's strength as both a nation of laws and a nation of immigrants. And finally, our agenda must be steadfast in protecting Americans' fundamental constitutional rights, starting with voting rights and reproductive rights."

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced this week she would not seek a leadership position but would remain in Congress.

Clyburn did, however, say he intends to run for Assistant Democratic Leader, a position he previously held from 2011 to 2019. Clyburn said in that role, will help the new leadership, which he hopes will be Hakeem Jefferies, Katherine Clark, and Pete Aguilar.