Man who worked at Ft. Jackson hasn't been seen in over two weeks

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County Deputies are searching for a missing man who was last seen leaving his job at Fort Jackson over two weeks ago.

Deputies say 39-year-old James Felder was last seen leaving work on Fort Jackson on October 12. According to investigators, James has not returned to work or contacted family members since that time.

James is 6 feet 1 inches tall and weighs about 190 pounds. He was last seen driving a silver Chevy Impala with SC tag RUP125, according to deputies.