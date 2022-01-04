Endangered person advisory issued for SC man last seen driving in Camden

He was last seen driving a gold Ford Ranger pickup truck.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division has issued an endangered person advisory for James Kenneth Boiter, a missing South Carolina man.

Boiter is from Pickens County. While he is from that area, officers say he was last seen driving east on East Dekalb Street on Tuesday, January 4 at 12:35 p.m.

Officers have not yet said why they consider the man endangered.

Boiter is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 195 pounds. He has blue eyes and gray hair.

He was last seen driving a gold Ford Ranger pickup truck. The 2008 vehicle has a South Carolina license plate tag number of PRC 278. The vehicle has front in damage.

In a picture of the truck taken by a camera on Tuesday, there were a large number of filled trash bags in the back. Officers provided an image of that vehicle.