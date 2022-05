Police say she may be in the Sumter or Orangeburg area.

SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter County deputies are hoping you can help locate a missing teen.

Janay Simon left home in Rembert late Sunday night on May 1. She was missing at school Monday morning.

Authorities believe she may bein the Dalzell area of Sumter or the Orangeburg area.

Her hair is burgundy or blue colored and she wears light pink rimmed glasses. She was last seen wearing a burgundy shirt and black jeans.