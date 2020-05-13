SUMTER, S.C. — A 15-year-old Sumter teen is missing and officers are hoping you can help find him.

Ja'Shawn Wilson was last seen at his home in Sumter on May 11. Sumter County deputies say his mom told them he came home to change clothes that day and was leaving as she was pulling into the driveway.

Deputies say he has a condition that requires medication.

Wilson is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weights 150 pounds.

If you see Wilson, call 911, the Sumter County Sheriff's Office at 803-436-2000 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

Ja'Shawn Wilson

Sumter County Sheriff's Office