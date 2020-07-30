JBS Food Canada ULC recalls raw boneless beef products

Products were shipped to distribution centers in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina, for further distribution to retail locations.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS), announced Thursday that JBS Food Canada ULC is recalling 38,406 pounds of boneless beef head meat products that were not presented for import re-inspection into the United States.

According to a release, the raw, frozen, boneless beef head meat items were imported on July 13, 2020, and were then processed by another company into ground beef products. The following products are subject to recall:

80-lb. boxes containing eight, 10-lb. chubs of “BALTER MEAT COMPANY 73/27 GROUND BEEF,” with “USE BY/FREEZE BY” dates of 08/09/2020 or 08/10/2020, pack dates of 072020, 072120, or 072220, and lot codes of 2020A or 2030A represented on the label.

The USDA said products subject to recall have the establishment number “EST. 11126” inside the USDA mark of inspection. The items were shipped to distribution centers in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina, for further distribution to retail locations.

The problem was found when FSIS determined through surveillance that the product had by-passed FSIS import reinspection.

As of now, there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Those that are concerned about a reaction, are urged to contact a healthcare provider.