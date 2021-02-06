JBS Foods hack 'pure fright' for butcher already impacted by COVID shortages

According to Carnivore Owner Rebecca Lynn Kennedy, the company helps to provide their products, so news of the hack was worrisome.

SUMTER, S.C. — Wednesday afternoon Dean Bjorken, general manager at Carnivore Butcher and Bottle in Sumter, prepared to do his regular meat ordering for the day, but something was different.

“A few items that we normally don’t have a problem getting are becoming unavailable,” Bjorken said.

Though the reason is unclear, he said, “it is a bit abnormal.”

The change comes in the days following the JBS meat supplier cyberattack, which disrupted some production.

According to Carnivore Owner Rebecca Lynn Kennedy, the company helps to provide their products, so news of the hack was worrisome.

“Pure fright,” Kennedy said. “When COVID first came out we had some trouble getting meat and that type stuff and there was limited amount of supply that you could actually get. It was kind of like the toilet tissue issue… With this new announcement that I heard for the first time yesterday, it’s very scary.”

Before the hack, she said, meat prices had already been rising.

She says her beef fillets were once roughly $21 and are now over $28.

In a statement to News19, the State Department of Agriculture says consumers shouldn’t worry.

“The incident involving JBS is serious, and we are glad industry leaders are working together to prevent future attacks,” the statement said. “However, consumers can trust that the food supply chain is resilient. The reports we’re hearing suggest the company is quickly restoring its processing capacity. A temporary disruption in meat processing may put strains on the system, but as we saw during the pandemic, farmers and businesses will adapt.

As for prices, the agency said, “This is a time of high meat demand – June is Beef Month in South Carolina, and between Memorial Day, Father’s Day and the Fourth of July, many Americans are buying beef and pork to cook on the grill and at home. Feed prices are also volatile right now. High demand, higher feed prices and the brief processing slowdown could translate into some temporarily higher meat prices for consumers. We still do not anticipate any serious or long-term disruptions. We urge folks to continue supporting South Carolina meat producers.”

At Carnivore, they’re just hoping things level out soon.