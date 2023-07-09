Families react to ruling that Jeroid Price must serve remainder of 35-year sentence

The State Supreme Court came down with their ruling yesterday, convicted murderer Jeroid Price will have to serve out the remainder of his sentence.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Since Jeroid Price's controversial early release in March, the South Carolina Supreme Court ordered Price back to prison. He was recaptured in New York City in July. The final decision on Thursday by the Supreme Court was that Price must serve the remainder of his 35-year sentence.

Price was convicted in 2003 of the 2002 killing of Carl Smalls, a University of North Carolina student, at a nightclub in Columbia.

Smalls' mother, Lillie, said that she was emotional when her son's killer was released 16 years earlier than anticipated.

"When we got the word about him being released, like I said, we were devastated," she said. "We were angry. Our emotions were just all over the place."

Jeroid Price's sister, Tennyette Reese, said her brother should not be re-incarcerated.

"I'm completely baffled, of course," said Reese. "I do believe the supreme court decision is not valid and they should not have voided his early release."

Price's attorney, Todd Rutherford, said Price went back with police willingly when the release decision was overturned.

"My client was released by a lawful order of a circuit court judge," Rutherford said. "When the police arrested him, he went without fight; he simply came back, and he turned himself in when they knocked on his door and is now in the Department of Corrections."

Lillie Smalls said she wants more time added to Price's sentence to compensate for the two months he did not turn himself in.

"More time will be added on to Price's sentence for him being a fugitive for 77 days," Smalls said. "Knowing that he was a fugitive, and he ran and crossed one state line after another."

Smalls' father, Carl Smalls Sr., said his son's death will change the justice system.