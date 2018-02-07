Columbia, SC (WLTX) -- Another Jewelry Warehouse here in the Midlands is closing.

The Harbison store, located on Bower Parkway, is closing and they are offering up to 70 percent off.

The store posted on their Facebook page that the lease at that location is ending and they decided not to renew. The official closing date has not been announced.

They still have locations in Lexington and Cayce to continue to serve customers. The Lexington location is located at 5134 Sunset Boulevard. The Cayce location is located in the Parkland Plaza at 228 Knox Abbott Drive.

You may recall the Northeast Columbia location, which was located on Two Notch Road, closed back in 2014.

