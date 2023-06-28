First Lady Jill Biden is coming to South Carolina this week. Here's where she'll be going

This is the first public trip to South Carolina by Biden since last August.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — First Lady Jill Biden is coming to South Carolina this week to speak to Marines at Parris Island.

The White House confirmed Dr. Biden will visit the U.S. Marine Corps Recruit Depot located at Parris Island in Beaufort County on Friday morning. She'll speak at the graduation ceremony that is set for recruits.

The visit is coming as part of the recognition of the 50th anniversary of the nation's All-Volunteer Force. It's also being done with the First Lady's Joining Forces initiative, which the White House says is "to support those who also serve: military and veteran families, caregivers, and survivors."

Founded in 1915, Parris Island trains about 17,000 recruits a year, one of the largest training installations for the Marines. Recruits go through a 13-week training course.