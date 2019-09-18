RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Richland County Councilman Jim Manning says he's retiring from office after over a decade sitting on the council.

In a statement Wednesday, Manning said he would not seek re-election in 2020, and will only serve out the remainder of his term. Manning has been on the council since 2008.

“I am humbled and honored to have served the people of Richland County for more than a decade,” Manning said.

Manning points to his creating the county's ant-human trafficking task force, the Decker Corridor Alliance, and helping to pass the Penny Tax in 2012 as some of his chief accomplishments during his time on council.

Manning says once he leave office he plans to spend more time with his consulting business, Gray Hair Solutions.

“I want to thank my council colleagues and the voters who believed I could make a positive difference in the life of Richland County,” Manning said. “I wish the council good luck in the future.”



