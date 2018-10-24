Columbia, SC (WLTX) - If you're familiar with the Mega Millions lottery, then you might've heard of Jimmy's Mart off of Two Notch in Columbia. The gas station is the number one retailer for lottery tickets in Richland County.

Those numbers went up after seeing hundreds of people file into the store for a chance to win $1.6 billion.

Jimmy Koon, the owner of Jimmy's Mart says this is the most people he's seen at his store, with a constant flow of customers testing their luck since 6 a.m.

"It's a busy as I can remember ever seeing it," says Koon. "People are having fun, spending some money and helping the school districts."

Many picked their own numbers, while some let fate decide with a "quick pick." However, one customer took to social media to get those winning numbers.

"I said, 'who wants to give me a number between 1 and 70' and so I went through everybody's number," says Victoria Porter. "So we have eight tickets between all of these people on my Facebook. If you gave me a number and we're doing this together, you're my family forever."

With the $1.6 billion jackpot, many are hoping for at least one winner. Those winning numbers ar 5-28-62-65-70 and the Mega Ball is 5.

