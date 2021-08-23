Looking for a job? Job fair set for Wednesday in Orangeburg and online

The event, which will feature 70 employers, will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, August 25 at the City Gym in Orangeburg and online.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Looking for a job? At least 70 employers (see list below) looking to hire multiple full-time positions are participating in a job fair in Orangeburg and online on Wednesday.

The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, August 25 at the City Gym, located at 410 Broughton Street in Orangeburg. All jobseeker parking and entrance into the job fair will be in the rear of the building.

Organizers suggest jobseekers bring their resumes and dress professionally as interviews will be taking place at the event.

MASKS ARE REQUIRED ONSITE. Masks and social distancing will be enforced. No children are allowed and there is no transportation or childcare available.

If you are unable to attend onsite, you can register and attend virtually HERE.

Participating employers include:

AGY

Allied Air Enterprises

Bimbo Bakeries USA

Bojangles

Carolina Seal & Stripe

Chick-fil-A of Orangeburg

City of Charleston Police Department

City of Orangeburg

Cracker Barrel

Davis Toyota of Orangeburg

Day’s Inn

Denmark Police Department

Enmarket

GKN Aerospace

Gulbrandsen

Hampton Inn & Suites

Hardees

Hat Creek Marine

Healing Hands Companions, LLC

Holiday Inn, Santee

Husqvarna

JJE Capital

Lake Marion Golf/Santee Cooper Country Club

Lexington County Sheriff's Department

McDonald's

National on Demand

National Guard

Orangeburg County Community Action Agency (OCAB)

Orangeburg County Department of Social Services

Orangeburg County Disability and Special Needs Board

Orangeburg Department of Public Safety

Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office

Palmetto Sitework Services

Pegasus Sports

Phoenix Specialty Manufacturing Company

Planet Fitness

Popeye's

Prime Materials Recovery, Inc.

Quality Inn

Randstad Satffing

Ruby Tuesday

Santee Wateree Regional Transit Authority

Savannah River Nuclear Solutions

Sheriff Al Cannon Detention Center

Sonic

S.C. Department of Corrections

SC Department of Motor Vehicles

SC Department of Probation, Parole & Pardon

SC Department of Transportation

SC Highway Patrol

South Carolina Regional Housing Authority

SC Transport Police

SC Vocational Rehabilitation Department

Starbucks Coffee Company - Sandy Run Roasting Plant

Stumphole Landing

Swiss Krono

Taco Bell

The Regional Medical Center

Thermo King

The Samaritan House

The Times & Democrat

Trinity Industries

TRU by Hilton

Universal Forest Products

Veteran Readiness & Employment

W&B Enterprises, Inc.

Waffle House

Wal-mart

Wendy’s

Zaxby’s