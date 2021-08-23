Looking for a job? Job fair set for Wednesday in Orangeburg and online

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Looking for a job? At least 70 employers (see list below) looking to hire multiple full-time positions are participating in a job fair in Orangeburg and online on Wednesday.
SC Works Orangeburg and the Orangeburg Parks & Recreation Department are hosting the job fair in partnership with the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce (DEW) and several other agencies.
The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, August 25 at the City Gym, located at 410 Broughton Street in Orangeburg. All jobseeker parking and entrance into the job fair will be in the rear of the building.
Organizers suggest jobseekers bring their resumes and dress professionally as interviews will be taking place at the event.
MASKS ARE REQUIRED ONSITE. Masks and social distancing will be enforced. No children are allowed and there is no transportation or childcare available.
If you are unable to attend onsite, you can register and attend virtually HERE.
Participating employers include:
- AGY
- Allied Air Enterprises
- Bimbo Bakeries USA
- Bojangles
- Carolina Seal & Stripe
- Chick-fil-A of Orangeburg
- City of Charleston Police Department
- City of Orangeburg
- Cracker Barrel
- Davis Toyota of Orangeburg
- Day’s Inn
- Denmark Police Department
- Enmarket
- GKN Aerospace
- Gulbrandsen
- Hampton Inn & Suites
- Hardees
- Hat Creek Marine
- Healing Hands Companions, LLC
- Holiday Inn, Santee
- Husqvarna
- JJE Capital
- Lake Marion Golf/Santee Cooper Country Club
- Lexington County Sheriff's Department
- McDonald's
- National on Demand
- National Guard
- Orangeburg County Community Action Agency (OCAB)
- Orangeburg County Department of Social Services
- Orangeburg County Disability and Special Needs Board
- Orangeburg Department of Public Safety
- Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office
- Palmetto Sitework Services
- Pegasus Sports
- Phoenix Specialty Manufacturing Company
- Planet Fitness
- Popeye's
- Prime Materials Recovery, Inc.
- Quality Inn
- Randstad Satffing
- Ruby Tuesday
- Santee Wateree Regional Transit Authority
- Savannah River Nuclear Solutions
- Sheriff Al Cannon Detention Center
- Sonic
- S.C. Department of Corrections
- SC Department of Motor Vehicles
- SC Department of Probation, Parole & Pardon
- SC Department of Transportation
- SC Highway Patrol
- South Carolina Regional Housing Authority
- SC Transport Police
- SC Vocational Rehabilitation Department
- Starbucks Coffee Company - Sandy Run Roasting Plant
- Stumphole Landing
- Swiss Krono
- Taco Bell
- The Regional Medical Center
- Thermo King
- The Samaritan House
- The Times & Democrat
- Trinity Industries
- TRU by Hilton
- Universal Forest Products
- Veteran Readiness & Employment
- W&B Enterprises, Inc.
- Waffle House
- Wal-mart
- Wendy’s
- Zaxby’s
Jobseekers can also learn more about the free services available to them by visiting or calling the closest SC Works Center near them.