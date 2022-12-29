Columbia Councilman Joe Taylor Jr. dies

Taylor had been a member of council for under a year and was credited with helping to bring Boeing to South Carolina as commerce secretary.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia City Councilman Joe Taylor Jr., who'd been on the council for the last year and was a former state secretary of commerce, has died.

Councilman Howard Duvall and city officials confirmed Taylor's passing Thursday morning.

Taylor had been elected to council representing District Four just over a year ago and was officially sworn in on January 4 of this year. While on council, Taylor had been an advocate for increased business development, working with other members to push through measures designed to spur more investment in the capital city.

Taylor had an extensive history in the business community.

In 2003, then-Gov. Mark Sanford named him as the chair of the South Carolina Jobs Economic Development Authority. In 2006, he was appointed the South Carolina Secretary of Commerce, the chief position in state politics for recruiting businesses to the state. During his tenure, he helped the state land one of the largest investments in South Carolina history, when Boeing decided to build its first airplane manufacturing site outside of Washington State in North Charleston, SC.

He then became head of the State Infrastructure Bank in 2011, leading that agency until February 2019. For his work, he was awarded the Order of the Palmetto, the state's highest honor.

He's also held ownership positions in concrete businesses, banks, advertising, and real-estate.

Taylor was a graduate of Wofford University. He founded Southland Log Homes while in college with his father and, at age 25, became the company's president and CEO.

He is survived by his wife and two adult children.