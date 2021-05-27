From the military to the doctor's office: Local man pursues his dreams

Joey Driskell spent nearly 20 years in the military. Now, he's working in the ICU.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — For 17 years, Columbia man Joey Driskell served this country. Driskell graduated from Chapin High School in 1999 and went into the military, where he forged a career.

A strong swimmer, he spent time in the Navy as a search and rescue swimmer and cryptologist. Then, he transitioned to the Army, where he worked as a special forces combat diver, an Army Pathfinder, a HALO jumper, and an Airborne jumpmaster. Driskell was deployed eight times, totaling 61 months away from home.

But the veteran says a military career was never his plan. "I first wanted to go to medical school and do something in medicine. I wanted to go serve in the military, so I did my tour and 9/11 happened, and it ended up being a lot longer experience than I expected," he says.

"Being gone so much not only training and deployment, it takes so much away from the family."

The father of four says when the military began offering a 15-year retirement, he applied to get out, which in turn allowed him to pursue a career in the medical field and spend time with his four teenage kids.

He says now he's "a glorified taxi driver for swim practices, lacrosse, cheerleading and other sports I haven't even heard of."

The 40-year-old now has his degree as a physician's assistant. USC School of Medicine facility teacher Greg Mangione says Joey brought life experience and maturity to the classroom. "This course is 27 months long. It is difficult under perfect conditions," Mangione said.

"Joey brought with him some things that we really look for in our applicants, which is maturity, problem solving, critical thinking, responsibility, accountability."

Mangione says students looked up to Driskell. "He was very well respected by his classmates and that started in the very first class, and that was the anatomy class."