John Lewis statue to make stop at South Carolina State University

Friday's ceremony begins at 2 p.m. The statue will remain at SC State until Friday, February 11.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — A traveling exhibit featuring the late John Lewis is making its way to South Carolina State University. The university is debuting the statue in his honor on Friday.

“To honor him would be, you know, there would be no way to actually honor him than to put a statue up," said student Tyrone Davis.

The late Congressman is remembered for his activism during the Civil Rights Movement, when he challenged segregation through nonviolent protest.

State Representative Jerry Govan and interim president Alex Conyers will speak during the ceremony.

“He’s helped the community in different ways, him actually being in Congress and things like that," Davis said.

A statue of the late civil rights icon and U.S. Congressman John Lewis will be on display at South Carolina State... Posted by SC State University on Wednesday, February 2, 2022

The statue will on display in Orangeburg for one week. It is scheduled for other stops as it heads towards its final resting stop in Washington D.C. Next, it is scheduled to stop in Charleston.

“At the end of the day, it’s people like him that actually mold, help the Black community thrive," Davis said.