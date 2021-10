John Benjamin Wine, 18, left a Department of Juvenile Justice facility, police say he is not a danger or threat.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Police are hoping you can help find a missing teen.

John Benjamin Wine, 18, walked off from a Department of Juvenile Justice facility without permission on Saturday October 3.

He is originally from Charleston and was last seen wearing a green shrift, blue sorts and black and white "Vans" sneakers.