Missing 71-year-old Richland County man found dead

The coroner's office has not yet said how they believe he may have died.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The search for a missing Richland County man has come to a tragic end.

Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford said 71-year-old Johnny L. Thompson of Blythewood was found dead on Wednesday, March 31. He was located on Ridgewood Avenue, which is off Monticello Road.

Thompson was originally reported missing to Columbia Police on March 3, 2021. He was last seen at a retirement home at the 800 block of Duke Avenue.

At the time, caregivers said he did not have his prescribed medication.