COLUMBIA, S.C. — Joseph Azar, longtime Columbia businessman and activist, has passed at age 67.

Azar owned Upstairs Audio in Five Points since 1972 and was a perennial candidate for mayor and Columbia City Council. He was outspoken on many issues, and even sued the City of Columbia over the City Council's longtime practice of transferring funds from the water and sewer accounts to cover expenses unrelated to the utilities.

Azar was born and raised in Columbia, attended the University of South Carolina. He founded Rolling Readers of the Midlands, a child literacy program, and was involved in the Sertoma Club and the American Hellenic Educational Progressive Association (AHEPA).

In early 2019, Azar was granted variances by the city to allow him close his small parking lot at night and to allow a food truck to be set up in front of Upstairs Audio in order to keep the space from becoming "a gathering spot for revelers and criminal activity."

Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin wrote on Twitter Monday morning that the Columbia City Council observed a moment of silence in Azar's memory.

"We all had opportunities to agree & disagree with Joe over the years but we never doubted his love of Columbia. #RIPeace Joe."

Carl Blackstone, the CEO of the Columbia Chamber of Commerce, also commented.

"So sorry to hear of the passing of Upstairs Audio owner, Joe Azar. He was opinionated and passionate in everything he believed in. Joe also loved Columbia, SC and he did his part to make it a better place to live. #RIP "

Columbia City Councilman Moe Baddourah said that he and other members of council were surprised to hear of the sad news of Azar's passing.

Baddourah said that he had heard that Azar's health had been in decline and had made plans to visit him later this week.

