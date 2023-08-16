Shooting at South Carolina high school leaves student with injury

The school was put on lockdown and dozens of law enforcement officers responded.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Law enforcement in Augusta is searching for the person who shot and wounded a student at an area high school.

The shooting took place around 11:15 a.m. Wednesday at Josey High School on 15th Street. Richmond County Sheriff Richard Roundtree told WRDW-TV the shooting began as a fight between two students. At some point, the fight escalated and one student shot the other.

The victim was shot in the finger and was stable when he was taken to the hospital. Law enforcement said the injury wasn't considered serious.

The school was put on lockdown and dozens of law enforcement officers responded. Other students were taken to the nearby football field where their parents could reunite with them. The sheriff said staff did a good job of following procedures to make sure students were safe.

“When we got there, the scene was not chaotic at all,” Roundtree told WRDW. “Everyone had followed protocol.”

“We’re just happy that we didn’t lose anyone today,” Superintendent Dr. Kenneth Bradshaw added.