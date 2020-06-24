Prosecutor to announce decision in shooting death of Columbia teen by police

Joshua Ruffin, 17, was shot and killed by police on April 8.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Fifth Circuit Solicitor Byron Gipson will announce this afternoon if charges are necessary in the case of a teen who was shot and killed by Columbia police.

Gipson will hold a news conference at 2:30 p.m. which WLTX will carry live right here.

Joshua Ruffin, 17, died back on April 8 from complications from a gunshot wound. The officer who shot Ruffin was put on administrative leave with pay pending the results of the investigation.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) was brought in to investigate the death, which is standard procedure for officer-involved shootings involving the Columbia Police Department. SLED turned over their findings to the solicitor's office, which was then by Gipson, who is the chief prosecutor for Columbia and Richland County. The information included all reports, body-worn cameras, videos, and witness statements.

According to Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook, officers were patrolling an area off Monticello Road and Columbia College Drive shortly before 6:00 p.m. on the day of Ruffin's death after receiving reports of possible car break-ins.

Police say an officer stopped to speak with Ruffin, who was walking along Monticello Road. As the officer got out of the patrol vehicle, police say Ruffin ran from the scene to the 4800 block of Monticello Road.

During the foot chase, police say Ruffin showed a gun, and the officer fired his department-issued weapon, striking the teen once in the front part of his upper body. He was transported to Prisma Health Richland Hospital by EMS where he was later pronounced dead.

The chief said it is unclear how many shots were fired, but did say there is body cam footage of the shooting.

The case has been brought up by protesters at the recent demonstrations in downtown Columbia sparked by the death of George Floyd, a Minnesota man killed by police.