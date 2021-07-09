16-year-old shot to death in Columbia

Coroner Naida Rutherford Tuesday identified Josiah T.J. Sanders, of Columbia, SC as the person who died.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County officials say a 16-year-old was shot to death and police are investigating who killed him.

Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford Tuesday identified Josiah T.J. Sanders, of Columbia, SC as the person who died.

Columbia police said they responded to a shooting around 9 p.m. Sunday in the 4100 block of McQueen Street. They initially said the victim had life-threatening injuries and he was taken to the hospital.

A day later, they confirmed he died.

Police said they are following up on leads but have not released any information about what they think may have led up to the killing. They also did not say if they've identified a suspect.

“We are working with the Columbia Police Department to fully investigate this matter”, Coroner Rutherford said in a statement.