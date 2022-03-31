J.R. Berry honored with Masters Award from SCBA

JR has been in the broadcasting industry for 45 years, and at WLTX for the last 32 years.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — News19 Anchor JR Berry has been honored with the prestigious Masters Award by the South Carolina Broadcasters Association at a ceremony Thursday in Columbia.

The Masters Award is presented to individuals who have lifetime achievements as an on-air broadcaster for radio and/or television and who have made significant contributions to broadcasting in South Carolina and to the communities they serve.

JR has been in the broadcasting industry for 45 years, connecting with the people in the Midlands through both radio and television. He started in radio in 1976 on WSSC in his hometown of Sumter, SC. From 1994 to 1996 JR anchored the morning news for WVOC.

JR joined WLTX-TV in 1990 as a part-time reporter. In 1998, JR became the Morning and Noon Anchor on News19, teaming up with then-meteorologist Darci Strickland. In September 2002, JR became the Anchor of News19 at 6 p.m. and 11 p.m., teaming up again with Darci Strickland and joining Chief Meteorologist Jim Gandy and Sports Director Bob Shields, creating Columbia's true hometown News team.

The Sumter native has been recognized for his work with Emmy awards and the prestigious Edward R. Murrow award. He has also been honored by the Associated Press for Investigative Reporting, Spot News, and Documentary work.

Over the years, JR has interviewed hundreds of people in the Midlands and around the country, putting him face-to-face with some of the most powerful and influential people in the nation. JR’s love for solid journalism, good storytelling, and his knowledge of the local area have made him one of the most respected journalists in the Southeast.