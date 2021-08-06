Judge issues ruling against South Carolina inmates working to stop execution

The move means at this point, the executions of two men will take place later this month.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A South Carolina judge has denied a motion to stop the state's updated execution law from going into effect, meaning two inmates' executions are still scheduled to take place in the coming weeks.

Circuit Court Judge Jocelyn Newman issued her ruling late Tuesday afternoon.

She'd been asked by two death row inmates---Brad Sigmon and Freddie Owens--to issue an injunction stopping a new election law from taking effect. The law, passed this year, forces inmates up for execution to choose between either electrocution or firing squad. Sigmon is scheduled to be executed on June 18, while is set to die on June 25.

Attorneys for the two men set to die say the law is unconstitutional because their clients were sentenced under the old law that made lethal injection the default execution method. They also said the other methods are less humane.

The state of South Carolina argues they are working to carry out executions under the methods available at the time.

But in her ruling, Newman said the inmates have "little likelihood of success on the merits of their claim" and did not stop the law.

Currently, the corrections department has not set up procedures for a firing squad, which means the inmates' only option is the electric chair.

This is one of several legal efforts to stop the executions by the two men. They've also got a date in federal court Wednesday.

The death penalty has been legal in South Carolina during the whole time they've been on death row but no inmate has been executed since 2011. That was because of an inability by the state to get the drugs necessary to execute inmates by lethal injection.

But the South Carolina General Assembly passed a new law earlier this year that aimed to bypass that problem by making inmates choose between the options of death by the electric chair or firing squad. Gov. Henry McMaster signed the measure into law, saying it's necessary to give families justice.

Death penalty opponents say both methods of killing are inhumane.