Trailblazing South Carolina Judge Jasper Cureton dies at age 84

Cureton was the first Black USC law school graduate and appellate judge since Reconstruction.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Longtime South Carolina Judge Jasper Cureton, who became the first Black appellate judge in the state in over a century, has died.

Cureton passed away on Tuesday at the age of 84.

In 1983, Cureton was appointed as an Associate Judge on the South Carolina Court of Appeals. He was the first African-American to be selected to that body since Reconstruction in the 1870s. He retired from the bench in 2003.

He began his legal career in private practice before being appointed in 1976 as a Master-in-Equity judge in Richland County. That was another history-making appointment, as he was the first master-in-equity in the state since Reconstruction.

And he was a trailblazer earlier in life when he graduated from the University of South Carolina School of Law; once again, he was the first Black person to make that achievement since the Reconstruction era.

Cureton was born in Oconee County in 1938 and was valedictorian of his high school class. He first attended college at South Carolina State College (now South Carolina State University). He then went to work in New York City as a social investigator for the New York Department of Welfare.

He'd then serve two years in the Army before moving back to South Carolina. After teaching school for a year, he went to law school.