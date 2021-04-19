x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Columbia's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Columbia, South Carolina | WLTX.com

Local News

Judge keeps South Carolina ex-cop's 20-year sentence for killing Black man

Michael Slager pleaded guilty to a federal civil rights charge for shooting Walter Scott in the back five times in 2015 as he ran away from a traffic stop.
Michael Slager testifies in court on November 29, 2016.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A judge has upheld a 20-year prison sentence for a white former police officer in the killing of an unarmed Black man in South Carolina. 

Federal judge Richard Gergel ruled Monday that ex-North Charleston officer Michael Slager's lawyer did not do a poor job. 

Slager had appealed his sentence, saying his lawyer never told him about a plea offer from prosecutors that could have cut years off his eventual prison term. 

RELATED: Ex-officer appeals 20-year sentence for killing Black man in North Charleston

Gergel ruled he didn't believe Slager's claim that he didn't know about the offer. 

Slager pleaded guilty to a federal civil rights charge for shooting Walter Scott in the back five times in 2015 as he ran away from a traffic stop.

RELATED: Ex-SC Cop Sentenced to 20 Years in Prison for Killing Unarmed Man