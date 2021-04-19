Judge keeps South Carolina ex-cop's 20-year sentence for killing Black man

Michael Slager pleaded guilty to a federal civil rights charge for shooting Walter Scott in the back five times in 2015 as he ran away from a traffic stop.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A judge has upheld a 20-year prison sentence for a white former police officer in the killing of an unarmed Black man in South Carolina.

Federal judge Richard Gergel ruled Monday that ex-North Charleston officer Michael Slager's lawyer did not do a poor job.

Slager had appealed his sentence, saying his lawyer never told him about a plea offer from prosecutors that could have cut years off his eventual prison term.

Gergel ruled he didn't believe Slager's claim that he didn't know about the offer.